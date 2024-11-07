Assam: NF Railway To Offer Training Opportunity To Youth For Jobs In Divisions And Workshops

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has announced a comprehensive training program across multiple trades for a total of 5,647 apprentice slots across its various different divisions and workshops.
Under the Apprentices Act of 1961, the program aims to offer hands-on training in selected trades to enhance employment opportunities for the youth of the region under the NF Railway’s jurisdiction.
This centralized apprentice notification outlines a comprehensive schedule, with online applications between November 4, 2024, and December 3, 2024.
The selection process will be based on merit system evaluation, examining the academic qualifications of the applicants, including marks obtained in matriculation and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses.
The successful candidates will join the training program, following a document verification, allowing them to acquire technical skills that meet industry standards and which are suited to the current job market demands.
In Assam, NF Railway will train the youth in Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia divisions for jobs within its divisions and workshops.
The official website of the NF Railway's railway recruitment cell, www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, invites candidates to apply.
Candidates should visit the official website of the NF Railway's railway recruitment cell for more details on the application process, eligibility requirements, and training slots.
