Assam: NF Railway To Offer Training Opportunity To Youth For Jobs In Divisions And Workshops

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has announced a comprehensive training program across multiple trades for a total of 5,647 apprentice slots across its various different divisions and workshops.

Under the Apprentices Act of 1961, the program aims to offer hands-on training in selected trades to enhance employment opportunities for the youth of the region under the NF Railway’s jurisdiction.

This centralized apprentice notification outlines a comprehensive schedule, with online applications between November 4, 2024, and December 3, 2024.

The selection process will be based on merit system evaluation, examining the academic qualifications of the applicants, including marks obtained in matriculation and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses.