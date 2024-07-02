Assam: AHSEC Suspends SOS Examination Amid Flood Crisis

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced suspension of SOS examination for HS Level Examination. Originally it was scheduled to be held from July 3, 2024. This decision arises from severe flooding across state with most rivers flowing above the danger level. This has affected numerous districts.

In notification issued on Tuesday AHSEC stated. "In view of most of rivers in Assam flowing above the danger mark. Followed by heavy floods in many districts. It is hereby notified to all concerned institutions under AHSEC that SOS examination of HS Level Examination April-May 2024, scheduled to be held from 3rd July 2024 is suspended until further notice."

AHSEC requested all institutions selected as Examination Centres to promptly inform all associated institutions. Also learners about suspension. This step is crucial to ensure students and educational bodies are aware of changes. Hence they can make necessary adjustments.

The notification further emphasized importance of securing all examination materials. "All Officer-in-Charge(s) of the selected examination centre(s) are hereby directed to keep confidential materials in safe custody in Police Station and Treasury Office as applicable. This includes blank answer scripts and additional answer scripts," it stated. The Officer-in-Charges are to coordinate with Police stations. And Treasury officers to ensure safe storage of these materials.

AHSEC assured that once flood situation improves a revised schedule for examination will be communicated. "Once flood has receded and subsided, a necessary programme for conducting examination will be communicated to all concerned in due course" the notification added.

The ongoing floods in Assam have caused widespread disruption. Affecting daily life and infrastructure. The suspension of SOS examination is a necessary precaution to ensure safety and well-being of students and staff involved in examination process.

Educational institutions and students are advised to stay updated with announcements from AHSEC. This is for further information on rescheduled examination dates.