Assam, Tripura To Get New Roads In Major Infrastructural Boost

GUWAHATI: In a major push to bolster rural connectivity in the northeastern region, the central government on Friday approved the construction of roads and bridges in Assam and Tripura.

The Rural Development Ministry said that Rs 493 crore will be sanctioned by the centre in this regard.

The ministry issued a statement mentioning that the Government of India has given its nod for the construction of 78 roads measuring 563.67 km and 14 bridges under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)- III in Assam, adding that the estimated investment stands at Rs. 378.68 crore.