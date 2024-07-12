Assam, Tripura To Get New Roads In Major Infrastructural Boost

GUWAHATI: In a major push to bolster rural connectivity in the northeastern region, the central government on Friday approved the construction of roads and bridges in Assam and Tripura.
The Rural Development Ministry said that Rs 493 crore will be sanctioned by the centre in this regard.
The ministry issued a statement mentioning that the Government of India has given its nod for the construction of 78 roads measuring 563.67 km and 14 bridges under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)- III in Assam, adding that the estimated investment stands at Rs. 378.68 crore.
The centre sanctioned 42 roads measuring 118.75 km in Tripura under the connectivity component of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), with an estimated investment of Rs. 114.32 crore.
According to the Rural Development Ministry, the infrastructure in this region will get a significant boost, as a result of which, it will turn out to be beneficial in various aspects.
The construction of roads will improve access to essential services, enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridge the gap between remote villages and urban centres, and stimulate economic development, trade, and commerce in the region.
The ministry informed that the construction of new roads in Tripura will provide all-weather road connectivity to 47 PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) habitations in the state.
It added that the projects proposed under the third phase of PMGSY and the PM-JANMAN will completely transform the region and contribute to its growth and prosperity.
The ministry further went on say that this infrastructural push emphasizes the government's commitment of ensuring inclusive development and will also be a contributing factor in the growth and prosperity of the tribal groups.
