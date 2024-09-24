Centre Pumps In Rs 5 Lakh Crore In North Eastern States Over Last Decade, Says Union Minister

NEW DELHI: In a significant announcement, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pumped in a whopping Rs 5 lakh crore in the North Eastern States through 54 Ministries over the course of ten years.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said this while addressing a press conference to highlight the Ministry's achievements in 100 days. He informed that the budgetary allocations to the DoNER Ministry has witnessed a significant rise as it has grown exponentially from Rs 2,332 crore in 2014 to Rs 5,892 crore, clocking a growth of 152%.