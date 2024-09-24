Centre Pumps In Rs 5 Lakh Crore In North Eastern States Over Last Decade, Says Union Minister

NEW DELHI: In a significant announcement, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pumped in a whopping Rs 5 lakh crore in the North Eastern States through 54 Ministries over the course of ten years.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said this while addressing a press conference to highlight the Ministry's achievements in 100 days. He informed that the budgetary allocations to the DoNER Ministry has witnessed a significant rise as it has grown exponentially from Rs 2,332 crore in 2014 to Rs 5,892 crore, clocking a growth of 152%.
Scindia shed light on the government's ironclad commitment of developing the North Eastern Region. He underscored the impact of this investment on the region’s infrastructure, economy, and quality of life.
The increase in the spending on the northeastern region underscores the government's intention to transform it into a vibrant place with a thriving economy and a flourishing population.
The increased funds will be helpful in utilizing the various initiatives and projects to the fullest, thereby benefiting the local population.
