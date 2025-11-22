Cultural narratives of NE deserve wider visibility: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Cultural and social narratives of the Northeast are often underrepresented in mainstream cinema and deserve wider visibility, said Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The Governor on Friday inaugurated a film festival as part of the Telangana-North East Connect Festival, which underscores cultural collaboration between Telangana and the Northeastern states.

The Governor, who hails from Tripura, attended the opening screening of the Tripura film 'Yarving', directed by National Award winner Father Joseph.

He noted that the Northeast possesses a vibrant and emerging film ecosystem, with filmmakers from Tripura, Manipur, Assam and other states consistently receiving national honours for their distinct storytelling.

The Governor called upon filmmakers from both regions to use the festival as an opportunity for cross-learning, co-production, technical collaboration and creative experimentation.

He described the Telangana-North East Connect as a comprehensive engagement platform extending beyond cultural festivities. (IANS)

