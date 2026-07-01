DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews flood situation across North Eastern Region

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Tuesday reviewed the evolving flood situation across the Northeastern Region following incessant rainfall. He spoke with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to assess the prevailing situation and review the ongoing rescue, relief and restoration efforts in the affected areas.

During the interactions, the Union Minister took stock of the ground situation and assured the Chief Ministers of every possible support and assistance from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) to safeguard lives, strengthen relief operations, and restore normalcy at the earliest.

Assam remains among the worst-affected states, with flooding reported across six districts, while Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed flood-related impacts in 12 of its 28 districts following continuous heavy rainfall. Sikkim and Manipur are also experiencing adverse weather conditions, while Meghalaya remains on alert. Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura continue to be closely monitored in view of the prevailing weather conditions across the region.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains in constant coordination with the concerned State Governments and Central agencies to facilitate timely assistance wherever required.

The Union Minister prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected and reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering commitment to working in close coordination with the State Governments to minimise the impact of the floods and ensure swift rescue, relief and restoration efforts. (PIB)

Also Read: Meghalaya voter list overhaul: Month-long door-to-door verification drive begins across the state