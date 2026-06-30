Meghalaya voter list overhaul: Month-long door-to-door verification drive begins across the state

Shillong: Meghalaya has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls today (30 June), with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) commencing a month-long, door-to-door verification drive to meticulously update the state’s voter database.

The massive state-wide exercise, scheduled to run until 29 July, aligns with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) broader initiative to eliminate errors and maintain highly accurate voter lists ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Over the next four weeks, BLOs will systematically visit households across all 60 Assembly constituencies. Their primary task involves distributing self-enumeration forms to voters whose names were recorded in the 2005 electoral rolls, which the ECI has designated as the baseline for this revision.

Senior election officials stated that the drive is designed to verify individual voter credentials, rectify discrepancies, and ensure that no eligible citizen is left off the state registry.

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal made a public appeal for widespread cooperation.

"The objective of the Special Intensive Revision is to include eligible voters, not exclude them," Mr Baranwal said, adding that active citizen engagement is crucial to delivering a clean, comprehensive, and error-free database.

Authorities have advised residents to keep their identification and residential documents ready, and to return the completed self-enumeration forms promptly to streamline the field verification process.