BJP’s executive meeting at Karimganj will start from Dec 23 to 24

Karimganj: Preparations for the high voltage meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for two days has been completed and will start from tomorrow (Wednesday, December 23) till December 24 at Karimganj district of Assam.

An official meeting in this regard will be held at the district BJP office in Silchar on Tuesday evening.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other Ministers will attend the two-day program. While state's Finance, Health, and Education Minister and BJP mascot Himanta Biswa Sarma will join the meeting on Thursday.



Karimganj police administration has arranged for tight security and also has brought police from outside the district to provide tight security during the programme.



Mayank Kumar, Superintendent of Police, is present at the government school playground of Karimganj and is making arrangements in terms of safety and security.



Speaking to media police said," This is a high profile programme where top functionaries of the government will be present. And to ensure safety and provide security is our responsibility. We have planned things as per protocol and now we will just implement them. As its security-related matter, we cannot share the details of how the arrangements have been done."

Ahead of the meeting the preparations at the government school playground have been reviewed by the Assam Forest and Environment, Fisheries and Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya with Karimganj district BJP president Sunbrata Bhattacharjee, Bijoy Malakar, MLA of Ratabari constituency, and other senior BJP leaders.

Minister Parimal Suklabaidya took to Twitter and wrote, "Defeating the chilly winter, our karyakartas are putting in enormous efforts for the successful presentation of @BJP4Assam state Executive meeting scheduled to be held in Karimganj on 23rd & 24th December. Visited the site to take stock of the preparations."

