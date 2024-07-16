Guwahati: Centre Allocates Rs 10,369 Crore For Enhancing Northeast Rail Infrastructure

GUWAHATI: In a major push to bolster rail facilities in Assam and the northeast, the Central Government has allocated Rs 10,369 crore for projects pertaining to railway infrastructure.

As many as 60 railway stations located in the northeast are set to undergo renovation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). These stations will be transformed into state-of-the art facilities equipped with world-class modern amenities.

Among the selected railway stations, Assam's Dhemaji railway station will be significantly revamped at a cost of Rs 6.34 crore.

Dhemaji railway station, an important station serving Dhemaji Town under the Tinsukia Division of NFR, will witness an extensive face-lift.