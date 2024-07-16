Guwahati: Centre Allocates Rs 10,369 Crore For Enhancing Northeast Rail Infrastructure

GUWAHATI: In a major push to bolster rail facilities in Assam and the northeast, the Central Government has allocated Rs 10,369 crore for projects pertaining to railway infrastructure.
As many as 60 railway stations located in the northeast are set to undergo renovation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). These stations will be transformed into state-of-the art facilities equipped with world-class modern amenities.
Among the selected railway stations, Assam's Dhemaji railway station will be significantly revamped at a cost of Rs 6.34 crore.
Dhemaji railway station, an important station serving Dhemaji Town under the Tinsukia Division of NFR, will witness an extensive face-lift.
Considerable progress has already been made on various ongoing and proposed works. Ambitious plans to construct a 12-meter wide foot overbridge (FOB) with retail kiosks and other passenger amenities is also on the pipeline.
The newly-built FOBs will contain lifts so as to ensure easy accessibility to each platform and part of the station.
The locations where these new structures will be raised have also been decided and a separate master plan for the benefit of Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) is also in the making.
Apart from these, the re-developed facilities will also get additional upgrades, including the construction of separate toilet blocks for male and female passengers, improved platform layout, signage, drainage, and cable route plans.
These stations will also boast rainwater harvesting provisions, a sewage treatment plant, electric substations, an EI building, and a solar plant.
The renovated stations will have proper lighting with signage, thereby ensuring that its premises are safe and easily accessible for all passengers.
Furthermore, improvement in parking facilities and beautification of the circulating area have also been contemplated, along with the prospect of developing separate entry and exit paths to offer better accessibility for passengers.
The upgradation of Dhemaji railway station is expected to generate new employment opportunities, foster growth and enhance ease of travel for passengers. The renovated facility will serve as a hub for socio-economic activities in the nearby areas.