Guwahati: Haj Pilgrims From Northeastern States Seek Refund

GUWAHATI: The chairman of the Joint State Haj Committee, Nakibur Zaman, said that a total of 3,701 pilgrims from the northeast went for the hajj, but reportedly 7 were dead, he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier, Zaman, wrote a letter to the CEO of the Haj Committee of India with a request to consider the refund in the greater interest of the pilgrims from the North Eastern states for scheduled flights.

This year no chartered flight was provided for the Guwahati embarkation point, and instead pilgrims were carried by scheduled flight. This has caused resentment amongst the pilgrims.

"This had led to several claims made by pilgrims for refund of the excess amount being charged in lieu of the flight fare,” stated the letter by Nakibur Zaman.

The pilgrims, who embarked from Guwahati, were initially promised a chartered flight but were instead made to travel by scheduled flights, resulting in higher costs.

The pilgrims, mostly from low-income backgrounds, are seeking a refund of the excess amount charged, citing the high airfare burden. The Haj Committee of India had earlier announced a reduction in the Haj amount for 2023, excluding 2100 SAR, but the absence of chartered flights has led to increased costs.

Meanwhile, Zaman informed The Sentinel, “As per our official records, four of the Haj pilgrims from the state passed away in Mecca. The four were identified as Jarina Begum from Barpeta, Jashir Uddin Mazumdee from Cachar, Saif Uddin Barbhuyan from Cachar, and Saleha Begum Barbhuyan from Hailakandi.”

Zaman said that before leaving Guwahati for Mecca, the pilgrims had to undergo a thorough medical checkup. “After going there, some pilgrims die due to various illnesses, like cardiac arrests,” he said.

As many as 3,905 people applied for Haj pilgrimage from the Northeast, including around 3,000 from Assam. The first batch left Guwahati for Mecca between May 9 and 25.

