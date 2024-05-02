IMD Forecasts Heatwave Across Northeast In The Upcoming Days

GUWAHATI: The scorching heat experienced by the Northeastern region of India in the last few days is taking a toll on its people as the temperatures have soared 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of this region, of late.
On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the maximum temperatures are likely to be normal over most parts of the country except some parts of the northeast.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, the state of Assam is likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions during the next couple of days, with mercury set to rise in Tripura as well.
It may be noted that the western parts of Assam along with Tripura recorded the highest maximum temperatures since Tuesday.
The IMD issued a special bulletin on Wednesday, wherein it stated that the maximum temperatures are likely to be more than 35°C at few places over the districts of west Assam and likely to be above normal by 3°C to 5°C over some districts of west Assam till May 2, 2024 due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions during day time and high solar isolation.
It is worth mentioning that West Assam is going through an intense period of heatwave, of late.
On Tuesday, mercury soared as high as 37.1°C in Dhubri, 35.9°C in Kajalgaon, 36.7°C in Goalpara, 36.5°C in Kokrajhar and 35.6°C in Bongaigaon.
Dhubri recorded the highest temperature in Assam on Wednesday with the maximum temperature touching 37.1 degrees Celsius — 7.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
On the other hand, Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, is experiencing extreme heat as it witnessed 38 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Tuesday with mercury soaring to 38.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The departure from normal was 6.3 degrees Celsius in Agartala, on Wednesday.
As far as Guwahati is concerned, the maximum temperature was clocked at 35.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday — 5.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Meanwhile, Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, was relatively cooler with the maximum temperature recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday — 4.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The IMD observation on Wednesday said light to moderate rain occurred at a few places over Assam during the last 24 hours. “Day temperatures had no large change over Assam during the last 24 hours. Those were normal over Assam during the last 24 hours,” it added.
