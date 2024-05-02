IMD Forecasts Heatwave Across Northeast In The Upcoming Days

GUWAHATI: The scorching heat experienced by the Northeastern region of India in the last few days is taking a toll on its people as the temperatures have soared 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of this region, of late.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the maximum temperatures are likely to be normal over most parts of the country except some parts of the northeast.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, the state of Assam is likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions during the next couple of days, with mercury set to rise in Tripura as well.