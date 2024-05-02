Assam: 3 KLO Members Arrested In Basugaon; Potential Sabotage Ahead Of Polls Averted

CHIRANG: As the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is around the corner, a preemptive raid was carried out by the law enforcement authorities at Basugaon located in Assam's Chirang district.
This operation led to the arrest of three members associated with the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).
The apprehended individuals were identified as Robin Barman, also known as Lankeshwar Koch or Lambu, hailing from Hekaipara, Utpal Roy, alias Pankaj Koch, from Gossaigaon, and Dhananjay Barman from Noitamara 1st block.
The detainees provided crucial information following their arrest, based on which, a bomb concealed along the banks of Champabati River in Kachudola near Basugaon town was recovered by authorities during the early hours.
This timely intervention foiled a potential catastrophic situation in the Basugaon area, signaling a narrow escape from sabotage.
Acting on specific inputs, the cops initiated an operation which unfolded when officers from Basugaon police station raided a hotel in the station road area of Basugaon town, leading to the capture of the KLO operatives.
Subsequently, an exhaustive overnight effort by law enforcement reaped fruitful results as buried explosive device was discovered from the sands of Champabati River in Kachudola village.
It is suspected that the KLO members had assembled at the site with the aim of disrupting peace and stability by executing subversive activities just ahead of the impending elections.
The swift and decisive action by the authorities show their iron-clad commitment to ensuring public safety and deterring potential threats to the democratic process.