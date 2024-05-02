Assam: 3 KLO Members Arrested In Basugaon; Potential Sabotage Ahead Of Polls Averted

CHIRANG: As the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is around the corner, a preemptive raid was carried out by the law enforcement authorities at Basugaon located in Assam's Chirang district.

This operation led to the arrest of three members associated with the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

The apprehended individuals were identified as Robin Barman, also known as Lankeshwar Koch or Lambu, hailing from Hekaipara, Utpal Roy, alias Pankaj Koch, from Gossaigaon, and Dhananjay Barman from Noitamara 1st block.