Indian Army Marks Women's Day With Health Drives Across Four Northeast States

The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army marked International Women's Day on Sunday with a series of health and community outreach programmes spanning four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur.
The initiatives were designed to promote preventive healthcare, build medical awareness, and strengthen community bonds among women and their families in the region.
In one of the more distinctive events of the day, the Indian Army's Spear Corps celebrated International Women's Day at Vibrant Village Tuting in the remote Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh — a border community rarely in the spotlight.
The programme opened with a yoga session held in the natural surroundings of Tuting, encouraging women to adopt healthier lifestyles and showcasing yoga as a practice for both physical fitness and emotional balance.
Adding a lighter touch to the occasion, a friendly futsal match was organised between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law from local villages — a playful but deliberate effort to bring generations of women together in a spirit of camaraderie and confidence.
Participants expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying such events inspire women to prioritise their health and personal growth while building a sense of community support.
In Aizawl, Mizoram, the Army conducted an HPV vaccination drive focused on cervical cancer prevention. Seven girls received the vaccine during the camp, marking a small but meaningful step toward protecting the health of the younger generation in the state.
In Tripura's capital Agartala, a blood donation camp was held where 35 individuals — including women — voluntarily donated blood. The drive contributed to strengthening local healthcare reserves and was seen as a reflection of community solidarity.
At Leimakhong in Manipur, the Army organised a combined medical and dental health check-up camp along with an awareness lecture. A total of 125 women and their family members attended, benefiting from professional medical screening and sessions on maintaining long-term dental and physical health.
Through these four simultaneous initiatives, the Red Shield Division said it reaffirmed its commitment to the health and well-being of women across the Northeast — addressing issues ranging from cervical cancer prevention to oral health and community wellness.