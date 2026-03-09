Indian Army Marks Women's Day With Health Drives Across Four Northeast States

The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army marked International Women's Day on Sunday with a series of health and community outreach programmes spanning four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur.

The initiatives were designed to promote preventive healthcare, build medical awareness, and strengthen community bonds among women and their families in the region.

