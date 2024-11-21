Indian Chamber Of Commerce Organizes North East Export Promotional Meet

GUWAHATI: Indian Chamber of Commerce-North-East Initiative in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India organized the 3rd North-East India Buyer Sellers Meet today at Guwahati today as a continuum to the 2nd North-East India Buyer Seller Meet held in 2022.

The focused countries for the meet are Bangladesh, Nepal, Laos, Thailand and Bhutan due to the significance of these countries in several sectors of North-East India.

In her welcome address Atreyee Borooah Thekedath, Co-Chairperson, Assam State Council, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said that North East is the gateway to South Asian countries as it shares 98% international boundary and there are ample opportunities for trade and export from the region.

She hoped that these kind of Buyer Seller meets will bring the business fraternity of the neighbouring countries close to the entrepreneurs of North east.