Northeast Cities Shine Amid Delhi’s Pollution Crisis

GUWAHATI: The capital city of Mizoram, Aizawl, reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 32, which is categorized as "Good." Assam's Nagaon recorded a "Satisfactory" AQI of 56, while Guwahati came in second with a "Good" AQI of 42.

These numbers stand in stark contrast to the dangerous air conditions in Delhi, where the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that AQI levels reached dangerously high levels of 436 in Wazirpur and 418 in Bawana.

While Delhi residents grappled with dense smog, low visibility, and disruptions in transport services, the situation in the Northeast painted a far brighter picture.

The haze shrouding Delhi’s landmarks like Connaught Place and AIIMS highlighted the consequences of unchecked urban pollution. Meanwhile, Aizawl and Guwahati offered a glimpse into the benefits of sustainable urban planning and eco-conscious governance.