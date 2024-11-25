John Abraham Lands At Dibrugarh Airport, To Boost Football Development In Northeast

DIBRUGARH: Bollywood star and North East United FC (NEUFC) owner John Abraham arrived at Dibrugarh airport today. His visit has created excitement among fans and sports enthusiasts in this region.

The actor, known for his passion for promoting football in India, is traveling to Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, in order to attend the 23rd Annual General Body Meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.

John Abraham’s association with football began in 2014 when he became the co-owner of North East United FC (NEUFC), a team in the Indian Super League (ISL). His passion for the sport, combined with his desire to promote football in Northeast India, led him to invest in the team.

His engagement with football in the Northeast has been a long-established one, as the owner of NEUFC in the Indian Super League (ISL). His spontaneous participation in regional football has garnered him admiration throughout the state.