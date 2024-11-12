NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to play in All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will participate in the 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2024 which will be organised by Sikkim Football Association. The competition will be held at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. NorthEast United FC will play their first match on November 14 against Khawzawl Vengthar FC from Mizoram.

The tournament will be entirely played at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok in a knockout format with the final to be played on November 24. This will be the fourth tournament for the young Highlanders after the Independence Cup, Mizoram, Climate Cup, Ladakh, and NM Gupta Trophy at Silchar.

