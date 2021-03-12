ASEBSC share points with GTC 67th Bordoloi Trophy begins : Blues earn hard fought victory

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club (ASEBSC) shared points with Gauhati Town Club in the opening match of 67th Bordoloi Trophy at the Judges ground here today. The match between the two sides ended goalless draw.

The other game at Morigaon was also well contested and Assam Police Blues finally managed to earn a narrow 3-2 victory over Morigaon FC.

The match at the Judges field was well contested and both the sides played attacking brand of football. It was ASEBSC which created more opportunities in the game but all were wasted. Otherwise they could leave the ground with three points.

The game was 32nd minutes old when Tridip Boro wasted the first chance. The second one came at the dyeing stage of the game as substitute Dhiraj Rajbangshi kicked the ball out from the ground although there was empty goalpost in front of him. A few minutes earlier Juwgbla Brahma's nice shot returned into the ground after hitting the bar.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Dharma Kanta Mili, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, in presence of veteran footballer Gilbertson Sangma, veteran journalist Premadhar Sarma and others.

Meanwhile at Morigaon Assam Police Blues narrowly overcame the challenge of local outfit Morigaon FC. Mofidul Islam put the team ahead in 3 minutes but the joy was short-lived as Bishnu Bordoloi scored the equalizer for Morigaon in the 13 minutes. Ratna Dev Rabha again put Assam Police Blues ahead in 39 minutes but Morigaon outfit returned the goal in 50th minutes through Bishnu Bordoloi again. The winning goal of the match came just three minutes later of that goal which was scored by Sanjib Borgohain.

Tomorrow's match: Guwahati- Dwimalu Club (Udalguri) vs Eleven Star Club (Bongaigaon). Morigaon: OILFC vs Bodousa SC.

