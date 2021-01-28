Final of RG Baruah Inter District Cricket heading for interesting finish

OUR SPORTS REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The final of RG Baruah Inter District Cricket between Silchar and NFRSA is heading for an interesting finish. At the end of the first day's play on Wedensday, the match is hanged on balance. Silchar, invited to bat first, were bowled out 178 in the first innings. NFRSA too failed to make good start and were 26-2 at stumps on day I. Brief scores: Silchar 178 (58.1 overs),

Abhishek Deb 40(54), Shiva Sinha 35, Sudip Sinha 29, Abhishek Kumar 28, Kankan Kashyap 3-33, Ronit Akhtar 2-23, Debangshu Ghosh 2-25, NFRSA 26/2 (17 overs), Rajveer Singh 15 (no).



