Sourav Ganguly hospitalized again

KOLKATA: Former India captain and the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain on Tuesday night. His condition is stable now, doctors said.



"Sourav Ganguly, 48, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameteres since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," read a statement from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata.

According to sources at the Apollo Hospital, Ganguly has undergone an eco-cardio gram test after he was taken to the hospital. He will undergo angiogram on Thursday, doctors said. (IANS)

