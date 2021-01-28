Good show by Assam paddlers in Postal Table Tennis Tournament

OUR SPORTS REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Assam displayed good show and bagged three silver and one bronze medals from the 36th All India Postal Table Tennis Tournament held in Hyderabad recently. In the mens' team event Assam collected silver medal losing the final to West Bengal 2-3. The other two silver medals came in Women doubles and Mixed doubles. In the womens double Murchana Gohain and Mahasweta Batsalaya lost to Sayani Bose and Sangeeta Mukherjee of West Bengal in the title clash. On the other hand Elsayeed M Hussain and Mahasweta Batsalaya also suffered 1-3 defeat to K Pawan Kumar and Sailo Noorbasa of Andra Pradesh in the final and returned with silver medal. The lone bronze medal was collected by Mahasweta Batsalaya in womens' singles.

