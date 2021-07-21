International Chess Day celebrated in Guwahati

 Top
Assam Chess Club organized a day long program at its premises at Jayanagar, Guwahati today to celebrate the International Chess Day.

  |  21 July 2021 4:56 AM GMT

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chess Club organized a day long program at its premises at Jayanagar, Guwahati today to celebrate the International Chess Day. The program was inaugurated by noted social worker and Vice President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Mrinalini Devi in the presence of Vijaya Sarma, Centre Head of Snehabandhan, Nandan Buragohain, Secretary Assam Chess Club, International Chess Arbiter Biswajit Bharadwaj, players and coaches. In order to showcase the mental ability of a chess player, a blindfolded game was also played by Nandan Buragohain on the occasion.

Tags: Assam Chess Club Guwahati International Chess Day 
Categories: Sports Local Sports 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
