Majuli District Cricket League begins

GUWAHATI: Garmur Town Club defeated Panther Club by 89 runs in the opening game of the Majuli District Cricket League match held at Majuli on Tuesday. The president of the Assam Cricket Association Romen Dutta was present at the opening function of the meet and he was also felicitated by the Majuli District Sports Association. It may be mentioned here that Assam Cricket Association under its ongoing cricket development project has recently taken a series of steps to develop the cricket infrastructure and the game at Majuli.



