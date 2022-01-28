Pranab takes hat-trick to give NK TV win

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: NK TV and Prag News collected full points in their respective group matches of the 3rd Raishmodi Nunisa Memorial North East Media Cricket Champions Trophy at Judges Field today.

NK TV beat News Time Assam by 4 runs in a Group B thriller. The match has been reduced to 12-over game due to rain and wet outfield. Batting first, NK managed 115 runs in allotted overs losing 4 wickets. Ruhul Amin scored 36 runs while opener Lakhayajit Gohain remained unbeaten at 25. In reply, News Time Assam needed 7 runs from the final over. Part time spinner Pranab Das grabbed hat-trick in that over to give his team a stunning win. Lakhayajit also claimed 2 wickets. Chitraranjan Medhi scored 44 while Rana Chakraborty took two. Pranab was adjudged the Man of the Match award.

Prag News beat DA News Plus by 9 wickets. Batting first, DA News Plus scored 87 in allotted 10 overs losing 4 wickets. Sonu Kumar (28) and Nousad Ali (24) were the main contributors. In reply, veteran opener Mriganka Sarma struck unbeaten half-century (54no off 25 balls) to secure victory in 8.2 overs losing one wickets.

Tomorrow's matches:

DDK vs ND24

NK TV vs Karbi Anglong Press Club.

