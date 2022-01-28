Assam Man Arrested For Drugging Minor And Forcing Into Prostitution

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly drugged a minor of 14 years old and also forced her into prostitution.



Police arrested the accused person from the Goroimari area that comes under the Kamrup district of Assam.

The accused is identified as Abu Shamawa, a resident of Goroimari and he is suspected to be a human trafficker.

After receiving the information about drugging a minor girl, the Jorshimuli police station launched an operation to find the accused and after following certain leads in the case the officials nabbed him from Goroimari.

During the interrogation process, Abu disclosed about his activities involved with women trafficking and prostitution of young girls.

He further revealed that there are more people having involved with such rackets in the area who forced minor girls into prostitution and drugged them.

Notably, this is not the first time that Abu was arrested related to women trafficking as he has past connections in various cases of women trafficking and murder.

The state of Assam has seen a rise in the number of women trafficking cases in the last few years as people from the state are found to be involved in various such activities like illegal prostitution of young girls from the region.

However, Assam police have been continuing their efforts of nabbing the culprits related to women trafficking. In the month of November last year, five persons has been arrested from the Lakhimpur district of Assam in relation to women trafficking.

According to reports, the activists of the Lakhimpur district unit of Veer Lachit Sena has a great role in helping in the arrest of the five accused as the activists got suspicious about the two girls along with the five accused.

The accused were about to perform the wedding ceremony of the two girls with the two persons from Rajasthan. One of the girls informed the activists that these people were about to take them to Rajasthan after completing the marriage rituals.

