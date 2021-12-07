Rangia, President XI in final matches

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Rangia and President XI won their respective matches in the RG Baruah U-16 Inter District Cricket Championship in the city today. At Amingaon Stadium, Rangia defeated Biswanath by 8 wickets while at the Nehru stadium President ACA XI won against Lakhipur by 6 wickets.

With these victories both the teams are qualified in the Plate group final. The final will be held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on December 8.

Brief scores: Amingaon-Biswanath 70 (21.5 overs), Bandep Sarma 4-23, Rangia 72-2 (14.5 overs), Varun Jajodia 42 (no).

Nehru Stadium- Lakhipur 82-9 (25.2 overs), Kunal Chandan Paul 28, Pritam Pran Kalita 4-21, Devraj Sharma 3-5, President ACA XI 85-4 (17.5 overs).

