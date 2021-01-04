RG Baruah U-16 Cricket kicks off Goalpara thrash Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Goalpara thrashed Guwahati by a huge margin of 123 runs in the opening game of Head Quarter Zone in RG Baruah U-16 cricket held at the NFRSA ground here today. The star of the match is Manjeet Deka who played a terrific knock of 100 runs with the help of 12 boundaries and two huge sixes.

Altogether six matches were played in different parts of the State on the opening day of the competition. Goalpara(123 runs) and Jorhat (10 wickets) registered huge victory margin in terms of runs and wickets.

Brief scores of six matches:

Head Qtr Zone: Goalpara 201-5, Manjeet Deka 100, Guwahati 78, Sharban Das 2-14. Result: Goalpara won by 123 runs.

Northern Assam Zone- Mangaldoi:

Mangaldoi 133/10, SK Jyanam 17, Abhishek Rai 3-7, Biswanath 135/7, Ankit Gupta 34, Sharban Kumar Khaund 27, Rishi Barhoi 31, Prabal Kalita 3-11.Results: Biswanath won by 3 wickets.

Upper Assam Zone- Jorhat: Nazira 78 All out, Amir Ullah khanikar 4-10, Kalyan Buragohain 7-3-14, Jorhat 80-0, Prem Verma 33. Results: Jorhat won by 10 wickets.

Southern Assam Zone- Hailakandi:

Dima Hasao 31, Rituraj Chakraborty 5-8, Karimganj 33-1 Monthan Dey 19

Results: Karimganj won by 9 wickets.

Central Assam Zone- Hojai: Kaliabor 134, Mriganka Borah 32no, Sohodey Mandal 3-17, Rohit Roy 3-27. Hojai 135-2, Sohodey Mandal 38 no, Angshu Dey 24.Result: Hojai won by 8 wickets.

Lower Assam Zone Venue-Barpeta:

Barpeta 116-9, Hemanga Das 34,

Tushar Kanti Roy 3-12, Dhubri 46,

Sidyas Mahato 5-11. Results: Barpeta won by 70 runs.

Also Read: RG Baruah U-16 Inter District cricket begins today

Also Watch: Get Set Global: How do we find more joy in 2021

