Rishav to lead Assam in Mushtaq Ali T20 Cricket tournament

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: A new looks Assam squad will participate in the forthcoming Mushtaq Ali T20 Cricket tournament which will be held in Kolkata from January 10. Top order batsman Rishav Das will lead the squad.

The senior selection on Tuesday announced 15-member squad for the meet. This time several senior cricketers were dropped from the team in both bowling and batting department and they were replaced by upcoming cricketers.

Assam are placed in elite group'B' along with Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. The side will start their campaign with a flood light match against Hyderabad on January 10 which will begin at 7 in the evening.

The squad: Rishav Das (Captain), Pallav Kumar Das, RiyanParag, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Denish Das, Amit Sinha, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritam Das, Arup Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Abhishek Thakuri, Erik Roy and Amlanjyoti Das. Coach: Ajay Ratra. Assistant coach: Rajiv Rajbangshi.

