11 nodal officers appointed for 2027 Manipur Assembly polls

IMPHAL: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur has appointed 11 nodal officers to oversee various election-related activities and ensure the smooth conduct of the 2027 Assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official said that the appointments were made following advice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in September, according to an order notification issued by the CEO's office.

Senior IPS officer Kamei Angam Romanus has been appointed as the nodal officer in charge of law and order and security planning, while IAS officer Hungyo Worshang will oversee excise-related matters. Konsam Binku has been assigned responsibility for monitoring election expenditure, while Khumanthem Diana Devi will serve as the nodal officer for transport management, the order stated.

Other nodal officers have been appointed to oversee areas such as computerisation, cybersecurity, communication planning and observer-related matters. Three additional nodal officers have also been appointed for other categories of election-related work. The Manipur Assembly elections are likely to be held in February-March 2027. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya: NPP Strength Rises to 36 as Three Former UDP MLAs Join