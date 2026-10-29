Meghalaya: NPP Strength Rises to 36 as Three Former UDP MLAs Join

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: NPP not out at 36! The ruling National People's Party (NPP) has increased its strength in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to 36 after three former United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators were formally inducted into the party on Wednesday, with the state leadership expressing confidence that the NPP would one day form a government on its own.

Paul Lyngdoh of West Shillong, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar of Mawkyrwat and Nujorki Sungoh of Mowkaiaw joined the NPP at a programme held at the P.A. Sangma Building in Polo Hills, Shillong. Sungoh was absent due to health issues, but his supporters attended the programme.

The programme was attended by NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, state president and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and other ministers, MLAs and party leaders.

Tynsong addressed speculation about differences within the party, saying, "Two or three months back, there were comments about fights involving Paul Lyngdoh, Renikton or Nujorki within the party. Tonight, let me tell you that we are together in this. Their joining will further strengthen the party in the state. We have known them well over these three weeks and understand their capacity. Thank you so much. We are together, no matter how big or small you are. I am sure that one day, very soon, the NPP will run the government single-handedly."

Dhar, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the NPP would secure a majority in the 2028 Assembly elections, highlighting the importance of party unity.

Lyngdoh, who co-founded the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) in 2002 and entered the Assembly in 2003, described joining the NPP as the beginning of a new phase in his political journey.

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