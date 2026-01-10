Arunachal gets NEC push for health, roads and livelihood projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh continued to receive focused developmental support from the Centre last year, with the North Eastern Council (NEC) releasing funds for healthcare infrastructure, road connectivity, tourism facilities, livelihood generation and youth-oriented initiatives, highlighting sustained efforts to strengthen growth and access in the border state.

The NEC during the month of December last, released a total of ?4.24 crore for several priority projects in Arunachal Pradesh, a statement from the apex statutory planning and development body for the Northeastern states, said on Friday.

The projects include the construction of a nursing hostel at the district hospital in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, a maternity and child care centre at Miao in Changlang district, and the development of the Tissa View Point near Tissa Camp in Tirap district.

The projects are aimed at improving healthcare services and promoting tourism-linked infrastructure in the state

In a major boost to connectivity, the NEC also released ?13.50 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) for key road projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The funding covers construction and improvement of the Murung Gika to Panior Bridge Point Road via Sarchgai, Mate, Kusuk and Pan, spanning 21 km in Papum Pare district, as well as the Bana EAC to Richukrong headquarters road in East Kameng district, the statement said.

These projects are expected to significantly improve access to remote and administrative areas, benefiting around 19,500 people across 15 villages

The statement also highlighted the successful completion of a ?2.60-crore livelihood generation project in the state for migrant workers who returned to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Implemented under the industries sector, the project focused on skill development and promotion of self-employment opportunities, enabling beneficiaries to take up sustainable income-generating activities within the state.

The initiative has helped reduce distress migration while strengthening local economic resilience in the post-pandemic period.

