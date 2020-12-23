1315 acres of poppy plants destroyed by Manipur police

Imphal: The Manipur police had destroyed around 30 acres of poppy plants in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday. They have so far destroyed 1315 acres of illegal poppy cultivation since November last week.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Manipur police Watham Basu had said that poppy cultivation of around 30 acres of the field was destroyed in Machi hill range of Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.

A joint team of Tengnoupal district police, Narcotic Affairs of Border (Narcotic Affairs of Border), Tengnoupal Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), staff members of horticulture and forest department conducted the destruction drive of poppy plants.

The state police have destroyed poppy plants of 1315 acres since the drive had begun on November. The drive had started on November 20 and is going to continue further.

SDO Watham Basu had said that the poppy plants covering 910 acres in Senapati district, 120 acres in Kangpokpi district, 50 acres in Churachandpur district, 15 acres in Imphal East district and 30 acres in Tengnoupal district.

Despite the destruction, farmers in the hill districts of the state have continued with the illegal practice of cultivating poppy. The state police have been conducting drives against illegal poppy cultivation every year for the last decade.

In the 2019-20 crop year too, the state police had destroyed 2,300 acres of poppy cultivation in the state.

Good income is one of the major reason for the cultivation of poppy plants. The farmers were also allegedly supporting the drug mafia and cross-border network of illegal drug traffickers.

The state had become a major source of narcotic drugs. In the previous year, the state government had launched a massive poppy plant destruction drive and had coordinated with various departments like horticulture and forest.

Assam Rifles and other Central security forces have also assisted the police in the drive.

Meanwhile, a team of NAB police station arrested one drug trafficker along with 370 gram of Heroin powder in his possession from Tuijang village along Tiddim Road in Churachandpur district on Monday evening.

The alleged drug trafficker was identified as Thanglet Doungel, the son of late Thanglun Doungel of Loibol Khunou of Kangpokpi district, presently residing at Kholunphai village of Churachandpur district.

