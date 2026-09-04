14 Manipur CSOs welcome Assembly resolution to update NRC before Census

IMPHAL: Fourteen Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of Kangleipak have welcomed the Manipur Legislative Assembly's resolution urging the Government of India to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), calling it a significant step towards addressing a long-standing demand of the people.

Speaking at a press meet in Imphal, Convenor of the 14 CSOs, Nahakpam Shanta, said the organisations had been pursuing the demand for updation of the NRC in the state for a long time. Shanta reiterated that 1951 should be adopted as the base year for the NRC updation exercise in Manipur.

"The 14 Civil Society Organisations have been pursuing the demand for NRC updation for a long time. We reiterate that 1951 must be adopted as the base year for the exercise in Manipur," Shanta said.

He appealed to civil society organisations, intellectuals and people across the state to come together and strengthen the demand. (ANI)

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