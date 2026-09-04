Manipur: Assam Rifles, CRPF Seize Brown Sugar Worth Rs 80 Crore, One Held

IMPHAL: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking networks, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with other security forces, seized brown sugar worth around Rs 80 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Manipur on Wednesday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that continuing their relentless crackdown against narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police dealt another major blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the Northeast.

The joint forces recovered a huge consignment of brown sugar from Makha Basti along J.T. Road in Manipur's Jiribam district, which shares an inter-state border with southern Assam.

The spokesman said that the operation resulted in the seizure of 10 packets containing approximately 10.891 kg of brown sugar, with an estimated market value of around Rs 80 crore. In addition to the narcotics, Rs 1,500 in cash and one mobile handset were also recovered during the joint operation.

A suspected drug peddler was also apprehended by the joint team in connection with the seizure. The apprehended individual and all the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings. The operation showcased exemplary inter-agency synergy, seamless coordination and operational effectiveness among the Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur Police, the defence spokesman said. (IANS)

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