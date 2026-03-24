Manipur News

15 Militants Arrested in Manipur, Arms and Cash Recovered by Security Forces

Security forces in Manipur arrested 15 militants from banned outfits, including 14 UNLF (Koireng faction) cadres, recovering weapons, ammunition, and cash from their possession.
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Security forces in Manipur arrested 15 militants belonging to banned outfits on Monday, in a significant operation carried out across Thoubal and Imphal West districts, officials said.

Of the 15 arrested, 14 are cadres of the outlawed United National Liberation Front — Koireng faction (UNLF-K), apprehended from the Haokhong area in Thoubal district. The remaining militant was detained from Imphal West district.

Security personnel recovered a significant cache of items from their possession, including two INSAS rifles, 13 magazines of various weapons, 100 rounds of INSAS ammunition, cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh, 12 mobile phones, five helmets, five backpacks, and four vehicles.

A senior police official in Imphal confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the items.

Also Read: 3 Militant Cadres Arrested, 35 Acres of Poppy Destroyed in Manipur

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