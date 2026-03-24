15 Militants Arrested in Manipur, Arms and Cash Recovered by Security Forces

Security forces in Manipur arrested 15 militants belonging to banned outfits on Monday, in a significant operation carried out across Thoubal and Imphal West districts, officials said.

Of the 15 arrested, 14 are cadres of the outlawed United National Liberation Front — Koireng faction (UNLF-K), apprehended from the Haokhong area in Thoubal district. The remaining militant was detained from Imphal West district.

Security personnel recovered a significant cache of items from their possession, including two INSAS rifles, 13 magazines of various weapons, 100 rounds of INSAS ammunition, cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh, 12 mobile phones, five helmets, five backpacks, and four vehicles.

A senior police official in Imphal confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the items.

Also Read: 3 Militant Cadres Arrested, 35 Acres of Poppy Destroyed in Manipur