2 women among seven militants held in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have arrested seven militants, including two women cadres, from different districts and recovered some arms and ammunition during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A police official said that the five militants belonging to the outlawed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested from different locations in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur district.

He said that the security forces comprising the central and state have arrested two active women cadres of UNLF (Koireng faction) from Moirangkampu Sajeb Makha Leikai area in Imphal East district. The arrested militants were identified as Takhellambam Sanathoi Chanu alias Loingakpi alias Sanathoi (19) and Kongbrailakpam Rameshori Devi alias Langlen alias Bemma alias Buchu (19) from Imphal East district. Two mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The Manipur Police arrested a drug dealer, identified as Baseimayum Yaibi (47), from the Porompat Pangal Leirak area in Imphal East district. Heroin, concealed in seven soap cases, was seized from his possession. The estimated value of the drugs was Rs 16 lakh.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively in different Imphal valley and hill districts to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition from the Kakching district. The recovered arms and ammunition include one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) without a magazine, one locally made bolt action sniper rifle with an empty magazine, one double-barreled bolt rifle, one single-barreled bolt rifle, one locally made pistol with an empty magazine, and one 36 HE Hand grenade without a detonator. (IANS)

