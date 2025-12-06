4 militants held in Manipur; cases filed for threatening cultural groups

IMPHAL: The security forces in Manipur have arrested four hardcore militants of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from two different districts during the past 24 hours, officials said here on Friday, adding that five cases have been filed for threats to cultural groups.

A police official said that the PREPAK extremists, who were arrested from Imphal East and Thoubal districts, were involved in various crimes, including the forcible collection of subscriptions from government employees, contractors, traders and common people.

PREPAK rebel Akoijam Univers Meitei alias Lukhoi (27), one of the four arrested militants, was involved in recruiting new cadres for the banned outfit, the official said. Theft of vehicles, especially small cars and two-wheelers, is frequently reported in Manipur.

The Manipur Police arrested a vehicle lifter, one Md. Asad (29) from the Kwakeithel Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai area under Imphal West district. A car which was stolen earlier has been recovered from him.

In connection with the threats issued against participants of the Sumang Leela Associations and other performers at the recently concluded Manipur Sangai Festival 2025 by insurgent groups, Manipur Police have registered five cases across five Imphal valley districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching Districts. Investigations are underway to identify and take necessary legal action against those involved. As of now, three militants have been arrested in these cases.

The police have assured that strict action will be taken against any attempt to intimidate or disrupt cultural activities and public events in the state. After a gap of two years, the 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival was held at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal from November 21 to November 30. (IANS)

