3 militants arrested, 26 illegal bunkers destroyed in Manipur

IMPHAL: Three hardcore militants were arrested, and 26 illegally constructed bunkers were destroyed in separate operations across Manipur, officials said on Wednesday, as security forces intensified anti-insurgency and law enforcement measures in the state.

A police official said that three hardcore cadres of the outlawed People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), were arrested from different locations in Imphal West district.

The three active PLA/RPF cadres were allegedly involved in several violent incidents and numerous criminal activities in the state.

In another major operation, security forces destroyed 26 illegally constructed bunkers in Kamjong and Ukhrul districts. The bunkers were reportedly set up by armed cadres of different groups to carry out violent activities and maintain control over certain areas.

During the operations, security personnel recovered a binocular, 23 empty cases of different weapons and eight live rounds of Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) guns from the bunker sites.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested two persons from Molnom village in Churachandpur district and seized approximately two kilograms of suspected morphine from their possession. (IANS)

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