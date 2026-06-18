Manipur: 3 injured Kuki men shifted from RIMS, police fires tear gas shells to disperse protesting crowd

IMPHAL: Three injured Kuki persons were shifted from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Wednesday as tensions continued for the second consecutive day at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) till late night. The injured were escorted with heavy security security.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse a mob protesting the admission of three injured Kuki men at the hospital.

The three men, who were injured in a firing incident at Leilon Vaiphei village, had been brought to RIMS on Monday under heavy security arrangements for medical treatment.

Protesters, comprising members of the Naga and Meetei communities, demanded that the three injured persons be removed from the hospital, alleging that they were militants.

The protest, which began on Monday, intensified on Tuesday evening as a large number of people gathered outside the hospital gate and shouted slogans. Police personnel initially attempted to control the crowd and prevent the situation from escalating.

However, as tensions mounted and the situation turned volatile, security forces resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob and restore order.

Security has been tightened in and around the hospital premises to prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)

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