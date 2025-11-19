Manipur News

4 militants arrested in Manipur; 41 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed

Security forces in Manipur arrested four militants and destroyed 41 acres of illegal poppy cultivation during joint operations in the past 24 hours.
IMPHAL: Security forces, in joint operations, have arrested four hardcore militants and destroyed an additional 41 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across different districts of Manipur over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said the four militants were arrested from Imphal West district and belong to different factions of the outlawed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). Three mobile phones, SIM cards and Aadhaar cards were recovered from their possession, and the militants are currently being interrogated. (IANS)

