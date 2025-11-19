Sangai Festival 2025: A Call for Participation and Hope in Manipur

Imphal: The Manipur Government has urged all residents, particularly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), to actively engage in the forthcoming Sangai Festival scheduled from 21 to 30 November 2025. This appeal comes as part of a broader effort to revive community spirit, promote cultural unity, and stimulate economic growth following recent hardships.

Officials conveyed that the festival is designed to rebuild confidence among the population, reinforcing harmony and integration across Manipur’s diverse social fabric. It also aims to create meaningful opportunities for the state’s youth, artisans, and entrepreneurs through increased visibility and market expansion.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by displaced families, the administration highlighted its continuing humanitarian relief efforts. These include monthly financial assistance totalling ₹18 crore and a Special Relief Package allocating ₹523 crore for rehabilitation projects such as restoring homes and rebuilding critical public infrastructure.

The Sangai Festival, named after the state animal—the graceful dancing deer—represents more than a cultural showcase. It is positioned as a vital economic driver that will boost tourism, expand market linkages, and highlight Manipur’s rich heritage alongside its emerging IT sector.

This year’s ten-day event promises a vibrant display of traditional performances, indigenous sports, handloom and handicraft exhibitions, and authentic Manipuri cuisine. Beyond entertainment, it is intended to foster a collective sense of optimism and rejuvenation for the people of Manipur.

The government emphasises that the festival is a symbol of resilience and a collective step toward sustained progress. By participating fully, citizens can help ensure the success of this prominent cultural gathering while contributing to the broader goals of social cohesion and economic revitalisation in the state.

Manipur’s administration encourages all stakeholders, including displaced persons, community groups, and tourists, to join in and support the Sangai Festival 2025, marking it as a pivotal chapter in the state’s journey towards recovery and renewed hope.