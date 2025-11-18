4 militants arrested in Manipur; huge cache of arms seized

IMPHAL: In a major joint crackdown, security forces have arrested four hardcore militants, including a self-styled major, and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, comprising 12 sophisticated weapons, from different districts of Manipur over the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the arrested is dreaded militant Koijam Ibochouba alias Inao alias Sumo (45), police confirmed.

A senior police official said that Koijam lbochouba is the self-styled 'Major' of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its sister outfit Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), and he was a wanted insurgent in connection with the 2017 Ambush on Assam Rifles at Sajik Tampak in Chandel district, the official said.

Two Assam Rifles troopers died and six were injured in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at Maha Mani village in Chandel District on November 13, 2017. According to the police official, from his (Koijam lbochouba) disclosure, a large cache of sophisticated arms, including US-made weapons and ammunition, was recovered from Kharungpat village in Kakching District.

The arms and ammunition were kept buried inside a plastic drum at a farm in Kharungpat village. The security forces also arrested three more militants belonging to the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). They were arrested from the Imphal West district.

The arrested militants were involved in extortion activities by threatening the drivers and snatching the documents/keys of truck drivers plying on the Jiribam Imphal Road. PREPAK militant Khuraijam Shyam Singh alias Mangal (37) was involved in extortion activities in the Imphal valley area and illegal settlement/mediation of cases related to crime against women.

Security forces continue to conduct a crackdown against the militants, and search operations and area domination are being carried out in the fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts, the official said. (IANS)

