Gunbattle erupts between Assam Rifles, militants along Manipur-Myanmar border

Assam Rifles engaged militants near the India-Myanmar border after coming under fire during a patrol; the encounter is ongoing, officials said.
Imphal: A fierce encounter between the Assam Rifles and militants broke out along Manipur's India-Myanmar border areas on Friday, and the operation is still underway, officials said. A defence spokesperson and a police official said separately that a patrolling party of the Assam Rifles came under fire from terrorists along the border areas on Friday morning.

The troops retaliated immediately with controlled and cautious fire to ensure civilian safety, the defence spokesperson added, noting that additional forces have been deployed to the area and the operation is currently in progress.  (IANS)

