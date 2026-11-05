4 militants killed in gunfight between rival Naga groups in Manipur

IMPHAL: At least four militants were killed and another injured in a gunfight between rival groups in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, a heavy exchange of fire broke out early in the day between cadres suspected to belong to rival Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front-Jenchui (ZUF-J) and the Zeliangrong United Front-Kamson (ZUF-K) at Taodaijang village in the Khoupum area of the Naga-majority district, an official said.

According to initial reports, the gunfight continued for several hours, leaving three cadres of the ZUF-J and one cadre of the ZUF-K dead. The bodies of the slain militants were recovered by local residents. Following the incident, local residents, including women, went to the spot in an attempt to prevent further violence between the rival groups. They also used a public address system to appeal to the cadres to stop firing, the official said.

Further details are awaited. (IANS)

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