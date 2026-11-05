Conrad Sangma Calls UDP's Exit from MDA Painful, Denies Allegations of Forced Defections

CORRESPNDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K. Sangma has expressed disappointment over the United Democratic Party's (UDP) decision to withdraw from the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), describing the separation as painful. Sangma said he had not wanted the UDP to leave the coalition, citing his special connection with the party's leaders. He maintained that the decision to withdraw was taken by the UDP and was not prompted by the NPP.

Explaining the changed political circumstances, he said the departure of several UDP legislators had altered the Assembly's political arithmetic, making it difficult to justify the party's continued Cabinet representation.

Sangma also denied allegations by former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma that the NPP had lured legislators through inducements. Referring to the former UDP MLAs who joined the BJP and the NPP, he said they had taken the decisions voluntarily and without pressure or force from his party. The defections have left the UDP with just one MLA, significantly changing the political equations in Meghalaya ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

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