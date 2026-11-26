Imphal: A total of 46 journalists from across Manipur attended two safety workshops in Imphal on Tuesday and Wednesday, organized by Impulse NGO Network through its Impulse Model Press Lab. The training focused on physical security, digital protection and conflict-reporting preparedness, with participants drafting newsroom safety protocols and completing practical reporting simulations.

The workshops addressed safety concerns faced by journalists covering prolonged civil unrest in Manipur.

Reporters have faced physical danger, digital surveillance and sustained psychological strain while covering conflict-related developments.

The training focused on preparing journalists and newsrooms to identify potential threats before assignments and strengthen protection during field reporting.

Kunal Majumder, Asia-Pacific programme coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), highlighted the physical dangers and psychological pressures confronting journalists covering prolonged civil unrest.

He stressed the need for newsrooms to assess risks and provide appropriate equipment before sending reporters into the field.

The programme brought together 46 journalists in two separate sessions on November 24 and 25.

The first session involved 24 journalists, primarily from the Imphal capital region. The second session included 22 journalists representing Manipur's hill districts.

The two-day programme combined safety discussions with practical exercises designed to help participants respond to risks associated with conflict reporting.

Training modules included pre-assignment briefings, field check-ins, WhatsApp privacy audits and protest simulations. These exercises addressed both physical security and digital protection during reporting assignments.

Impulse NGO Network (INGON), through its Impulse Model Press Lab, organised the workshops, with New Life Foundation serving as the local facilitator.

Free Press Unlimited (FPU) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) were the technical partners.

The programme also involved Dr Laxman Datt Pant, founder of Media Action Nepal, and independent media trainer Ruchi Kumar.

CPJ's Kunal Majumder participated in the programme, highlighting the need for newsroom-level risk assessments and adequate preparation before field deployments.

A key outcome of the workshops was the drafting of formal newsroom safety protocols by participating reporters and editors.

The proposed procedures covered several areas of journalist protection, including pre-assignment risk assessments, withdrawal procedures, source protection and access to legal and psychosocial support.

These measures are intended to help newsrooms establish clearer safety responsibilities before journalists undertake potentially risky assignments.

The programme was followed by a Women's Safety Circle, extending the discussions on journalist protection beyond the two training sessions.

The workshops concluded after journalists from different parts of Manipur had participated in simulations and worked on newsroom safety procedures.

The resulting protocols address physical, digital and psychological dimensions of reporting safety, with an emphasis on preparation, communication, source protection and access to support.