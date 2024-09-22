468 bunkers razed by security forces since violence began in Manipur

Imphal: The security forces in Manipur during the past over 16 months destroyed more than 468 bunkers, illegally set up by the militants and other armed groups in different districts, officials said here on Saturday.

A senior police official said that the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police Commandos and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) during their operations and searches have destroyed 468 bunkers in different districts since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 last year.

"Various militant outfits, armed groups and village volunteers of different communities have set up makeshift bunkers in the peripheral zones and bordering areas inhabited by people of different communities. Militants and armed cadres took position in these bunkers to prevent attack by the rival outfits or to defend their own community," the police official told IANS.

Such illegal bunkers were set up for the first time in Manipur since the ethnic violence began between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities on May 3 last year.

The official said that all the security forces have been asked to seriously analyse the nature and origin of the arms recovered or seized during the search operations. "In view of the militants using modern technology, the security forces also equipped themselves with several up-to-date equipment and devices," the official added.

After the militants started attacking rival community in Manipur using drones and most sophisticated weapons earlier this month, the Army, Assam Rifles and CAPF, including CRPF and BSF, also deployed anti-drone measures and started using anti-drone guns. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: Major Security Threat Looms Large As 900 Kuki Militants Infiltrates From Myanmar (sentinelassam.com)