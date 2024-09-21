Manipur: Major Security Threat Looms Large As 900 Kuki Militants Infiltrates From Myanmar

IMPHAL: A major security threat looms large over Manipur as intelligence input has indicated about the possibility of infiltration of 900 Kuki militants into the conflict-ridden state from neighbouring Myanmar, officials said.

The security forces were alarmed by this intel report and the state of Manipur has been put on high alert.

According to the information received, the intruders are militants who have received intensive training for the use of drone-based bombs, projectiles, missiles and jungle warfare.

As per reports, these militants are grouped in units of 30 members each and are currently scattered in the periphery of the state.