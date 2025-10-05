5 Kuki militants among 12 extremists held in Manipur

IMPHAL: The security forces have arrested 12 dreaded militants of different banned outfits, including five cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from different districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. A police official said that the security forces, including Assam Rifles, arrested five dreaded and active cadres of UKNA from Songkot village area in Churachandpur district.

The UKNA is an outlawed Kuki extremist outfit, active mainly in the hill districts of Manipur.

The arrested cadres of UKNA identified as Paolenlal Kipgen (30), Kamgoulen (23), Lhunkholen Singson (26), Khaiginpau (37) and Thangzasuan (14).

The official said that from their possession, one M79 grenade launcher with three bombs, two 9mm pistols with five rounds, eight radio sets along with four chargers, eight pairs of jungle shoes, three kg of opium seeds and three mobile phones were recovered.

On October 2, the security forces arrested the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of another Kuki militant outfit — Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) Paokholen Guite from the same Churachandpur district.

According to the official, Guite was involved in the trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border for those militant outfits that have not signed the suspension of operations agreement with the state government.

He was also involved in extortion activities.

Two AK-47 rifles with two magazines, 31 7.62 AK-47 rounds, 150 rounds of 7.62 SLR and LMG, cash amounting to Rs one lakh, a bullet-proof pouch, a car, and two mobile phones were also seized from Guite’s possession.

The official added that during the past 24 hours, besides the five UKNA guerrillas, seven more militants were arrested from Imphal West and Thoubal districts.

The arrested militants belonged to different factions of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The seven arrested extremists include, self-styled Corporal of PLA Nongmaithem Sidananda Singh alias Nanao alis Lenin (38).

These militants were involved in abduction of people, extortion from the people in Manipur valley region, mediation between parties through intimidation and in cases related to crimes against women.

The security forces rescued one Soyam Sanayamba Thomas (35) of Thamnapokpi village under Imphal East district, who had strayed into Twinomjang village, Kangpokpi district, a tribal-inhabited district.

He has been handed over to his family. (IANS)

