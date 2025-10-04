Manipur: Postal Services Return to Churachandpur after Two Years, Marking Progress in Conflict Recovery

Churachandpur: Postal services in Churachandpur district have resumed after a suspension of over two years, officials confirmed on Saturday. The first mail van reached the district headquarters on Friday morning, delivering letters, parcels, and other postal items before returning to Imphal by early afternoon.

Regular mail operations in the district had been halted following the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, which left more than 260 people dead and forced thousands from their homes. The resumption of postal services is seen as a vital step in re-establishing communication channels and rebuilding community life.

Residents and businesses in Churachandpur are expected to benefit immediately, with the return of postal deliveries easing the exchange of information and essential goods. Authorities have expressed hope that the restoration of these services will support broader reconciliation and recovery efforts in the district.

The revival of postal operations is part of a wider initiative to restore essential services and infrastructure in the region. In recent months, improvements in road connectivity and law-and-order management under President’s Rule have paved the way for this development.

While the resumption of postal services is a significant milestone, officials acknowledge that the district continues to face challenges in returning to full normalcy. Monitoring and support efforts are ongoing to ensure safety and stability for the local population.

For the residents of Churachandpur, the return of the postal system is more than a logistical convenience; it represents a tangible sign of hope and progress after a prolonged period of disruption and uncertainty.